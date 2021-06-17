COVID-19 latest: Victoria records one new local case

Victoria recorded one new locally acquired case of COVID-19 yesterday.

The case is a primary close household contact of an existing case, who lives in the Kings Park Apartment complex in Southbank, which is in lockdown.

No new exposure sites have been identified.

Testing was up significantly, with 35,252 test results received.

There were 16,710 vaccine doses administered.

One overseas acquired COVID-19 case was also detected in hotel quarantine.