COVID-19 latest: Victoria records second consecutive day of new cases below 150
Victoria has recorded a second consecutive day of new COVID-19 cases below 150.
Another 148 people have tested positive to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
It comes after the state recorded a seven-week low yesterday, with 116 cases recorded.
Eight people have died with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
It’s the lowest daily death count in nine days.
#Covid19VicData for August 25, 2020.
There have been 148 new cases of #coronavirus (#COVID19) detected in Victoria in the last 24 hours, and 8 deaths. Our thoughts are with all of those affected.
More information will be available later today. pic.twitter.com/X2DprabMoQ
— VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 24, 2020
DAILY CASES THIS WEEK:
August 18: 222
August 19: 216
August 20: 240
August 21: 179
August 22: 182
August 23: 208
August 24: 116
TODAY: 148