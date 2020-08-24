3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-19 latest: Victoria records second..

COVID-19 latest: Victoria records second consecutive day of new cases below 150

40 mins ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Victoria has recorded a second consecutive day of new COVID-19 cases below 150.

Another 148 people have tested positive to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

It comes after the state recorded a seven-week low yesterday, with 116 cases recorded.

Eight people have died with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

It’s the lowest daily death count in nine days.


DAILY CASES THIS WEEK:
August 18: 222
August 19: 216
August 20: 240
August 21: 179
August 22: 182
August 23: 208
August 24: 116
TODAY: 148

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332