COVID-19 latest: Victoria records another day without a new case
Victoria has recorded a second consecutive day of no new coronavirus cases.
Prior to yesterday’s ‘doughnut day’, the last time the state had no new COVID-19 cases was on June 9.
No one has died with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
The last time Victoria recorded back-to-back days of zero cases and zero deaths was March 5 and 6.
There are 87 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
There are five people in hospital, none receiving intensive care.
Another 15,479 tests were received yesterday.
Melbourne’s rolling 14-day average is 2.8, with six cases with an unknown source detected from October 11 to 24.
Regional Victoria’s rolling 14-day average is 0.2.
