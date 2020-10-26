3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-19 latest: Victoria records another..

COVID-19 latest: Victoria records another day without a new case

6 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Victoria has recorded a second consecutive day of no new coronavirus cases.

Prior to yesterday’s ‘doughnut day’, the last time the state had no new COVID-19 cases was on June 9.

No one has died with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The last time Victoria recorded back-to-back days of zero cases and zero deaths was March 5 and 6.

There are 87 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There are five people in hospital, none receiving intensive care.

Another 15,479 tests were received yesterday.

Melbourne’s rolling 14-day average is 2.8, with six cases with an unknown source detected from October 11 to 24.

Regional Victoria’s rolling 14-day average is 0.2.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332