COVID-19 latest: Victoria records three new local cases

Victoria has recorded three new community cases of COVID-19.

It comes after two days of zero local cases.

21,292 test results were received.

The health department says all three positive cases were close contacts and already isolating.

There are 27 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria, including those in hotel quarantine.

The three cases are all from the same family, consisting of two parents and a child.

They’ve been isolating during their entire infectious period.

Two of the family members are previous residents of the Holiday Inn quarantine hotel.

Testing boss Jeroen Weimar says they tested negative at day three of their latest quarantine, but came up positive at day 11.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said it highlighted the importance of those who’ve been at exposure sites being quarantined.

“This isn’t over yet,” he wrote on Twitter.

“All known contacts of cases or exposure sites need to stay in quarantine for the full 14 days to wrap this up.”

Meanwhile, Martin Foley has confirmed frontline workers and those most at risk from COVID-19 will begin getting vaccinated from Monday.

The government is also advising people in several regions to be vigilant for COVID-19 symptoms after fragments were found in wastewater across the state.

You can find the full list of impacted areas HERE.