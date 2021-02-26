3AW
RESTRICTIONS EASED: What changes in Victoria at midnight

3 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for RESTRICTIONS EASED: What changes in Victoria at midnight

Victoria’s COVID-19 restrictions will be eased at midnight.

From 11.59pm tonight, the state will return to the COVIDSafe restrictions in place at Christmas.

Under the restrictions, masks will only be mandatory on public transport, in rideshare vehicles and taxis, in sensitive settings like aged care facilities, and in large retail settings including shopping centres, supermarkets, department stores and indoor markets.

Victorians can host up to 30 guests in their home per day.

Up to 100 people may gather outdoors in public spaces.

The number of workers permitted in offices will rise to 75 per cent of usual capacity.


The easing comes despite Victoria recording two new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to midnight.

Both new cases are primary close contacts of known cases and have been quarantining during their infectious period.

There are 17 active cases across the state.

