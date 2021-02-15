COVID-19 latest: Victoria records four new coronavirus cases

Four new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Victoria in the past 24 hours.

Two new cases are locally-acquired, and another two are in hotel quarantine.

Both of the new locally-acquired cases are close household contacts of a previously confirmed case linked to the Holiday Inn.

The Premier said Victoria was “well placed” to have restrictions eased from Wednesday night.

“I wish I could give people a definitive answer (on restrictions lifting) right now, but that would not be honest, that would be guesswork, at best,” he said.

There are 59 household and social contacts isolating, 499 hotel quarantine guests and staff isolating, 1189 people linked to exposure sites isolating and 1191 people linked to Terminal 4 at Melbourne Airport isolating.

It was another enormous day of testing, with 23,950 test results received.

There are now 25 active COVID-19 cases in Victoria.