COVID-19 latest: Victoria ‘trending down’ as state records fewer than 200 new cases

Victoria has recorded a second consecutive day of new COVID-19 cases below 200.

There have been 182 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

Another 13 people, aged between their 50s and 100s, have died with the coronavirus.

Of those deaths, 10 are linked to aged care.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says Victoria is on track for new daily case figures below 150 next week.

“Certainly, we’re trending down,” he said.

“Next week, if we carry on like this, we’ll see numbers below 150.”

There are now 610 Victorians in hospital with COVID-19.

There are 36 people in intensive care, including 22 on ventilators.

Victoria has recorded 3838 cases with an unknown source, 30 more than yesterday.

There are currently 4293 active cases, down from 4421 yesterday.

Of those, 674 active cases are among health workers and 1689 are linked to aged care.