COVID-19 latest: Victoria’s active case number drops below 300

There are 289 active coronavirus cases in Victoria, the first time that figure has been below 300 since June 29.

But in grim news, another two people have died with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s death toll to 800 since the pandemic began.

There have been 15 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the past 24 hours.

There are 38 Victorians in hospital with COVID-19, six of those receiving intensive care.

Another 14,709 tests have been processed in the past 24 hours.

“This is so, so important,” Daniel Andrews said on Thursday.

Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average has fallen to 15.6, down from 16.4 yesterday.

In regional Victoria, the rolling 14-day average is 0.3.

THIS WEEK:

September 25: 14 new cases, eight deaths

September 26: 12 new cases, one death

September 27: 16 new cases, two deaths

September 28: 5 new cases, three deaths

September 29: 10 new cases, seven deaths

September 30: 13 new cases, four deaths

TODAY: 15 new cases, two deaths