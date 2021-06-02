COVID-19 latest: Regional rules relaxed as Victoria sets new testing record

Victoria recorded three new local COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to midnight last night.

All three cases are primary close contacts of other cases and had been isolating.

One of the cases was reported late yesterday.

There are now 63 cases relating to Victoria’s most recent outbreak.

James Merlino confirmed regional Victoria would start easing restrictions, as planned, from midnight.

Under the eased restrictions, the following rules will apply to regional Victoria:

SCHOOL: All year levels may return to face-to-face schooling

All year levels may return to face-to-face schooling PUBLIC GATHERINGS: Up to 10 people may gather in outdoor public spaces

Up to 10 people may gather in outdoor public spaces VISITORS TO THE HOME: Not allowed

Not allowed MASKS: Must be worn in all indoor spaces outside the home

Must be worn in all indoor spaces outside the home HOSPITALITY: Can open to a maximum of 50 patrons

Can open to a maximum of 50 patrons RETAIL: Non-essential retail can reopen with density limits

Non-essential retail can reopen with density limits FUNERALS: Capped at 50 people

Capped at 50 people RELIGIOUS CEREMONIES: Capped at 50 people

Capped at 50 people WEDDINGS: Capped at 10 people

Capped at 10 people OFFICES: Work from home if you can. Offices capped at 50 per cent of usual capacity

He said the government had “no choice” but to extend lockdown in Melbourne.

There were 57,519 test results received, the most recorded in a day.

There was also a record number of vaccinations.

A total of 370 exposure sites have now been identified.