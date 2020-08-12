COVID-19 latest: Victoria’s best day in more than three weeks

Victoria has recorded the lowest number of new daily COVID-19 cases in more than three weeks.

There have been 278 new coronavirus cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

It’s the lowest daily number since July 20.

Another eight people have died with COVID-19.

Among today’s deaths are:

A woman in her 50s

Two men in their 70s

Two men and two women in their 80s

One man in his 90s

It comes after six consecutive days of double-digit coronavirus deaths.

There are currently 664 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 37 are in intensive care, including 25 on ventilators.

There are 3068 mystery cases with no known source, 107 more than yesterday.

There are 7866 active COVID-19 cases across the state.