COVID-19 latest: Victoria records best day in almost two months

Victoria has recorded 70 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

It’s the lowest daily figure recorded since July 3, when 66 new cases were detected.

Five women aged between their 70s and 90s have died with coronavirus.

All five deaths are linked to aged care.

Premier Daniel Andrews said two of the five deaths occurred prior to yesterday, but have just been added to the death toll.

Mr Andrews has announced two separate reopening roadmaps for Victoria will be released on Sunday — one for Melbourne and one for regional Victoria.

“It will be possible for us to have different settings … and a different timeline, a different roadmap, compared to what will be essential in metropolitan Melbourne,” he said.

“The challenge is different.”

#COVID19VicData for 1 September, 2020:

There were 70 new cases and sadly 5 deaths reported in Victoria yesterday. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected.

We’ll have more information for you later today in our media release. pic.twitter.com/by6mfDDWxx — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 31, 2020

There are 2519 active cases of COVID-19 across the state, including 352 active cases among health workers.

There are currently 4327 mystery sources with an unknown source, down by 11 since yesterday.

Across the state there are 421 people in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 20 are in intensive care and seven are on ventilators.

Another 10,153 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton made a renewed plea for Victorians to get tested if they show and symptoms of COVID-19.

“That’s not enough” he said of the number of tests conducted since yesterday.

Victorian new cases this week:

August 26: 149

August 27: 113

August 28: 113

August 29: 94

August 30: 114

August 31: 73

TODAY: 70