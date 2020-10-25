3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-19: Victoria records ZERO new..

COVID-19: Victoria records ZERO new cases and no deaths

4 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Victoria has recorded NO new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths.

Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average has fallen to 3.6, with seven cases with an unknown source detected between October 10 and October 23.

Regional Victoria’s 14-day rolling average is 0.2.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332