COVID-19: Victoria records ZERO new cases and no deaths
Victoria has recorded NO new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.
There have been no new COVID-19 deaths.
Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average has fallen to 3.6, with seven cases with an unknown source detected between October 10 and October 23.
Regional Victoria’s 14-day rolling average is 0.2.
— VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) October 25, 2020