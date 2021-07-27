COVID-19: Victoria’s daily case figure falls to single-digits
Victoria recorded eight new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.
All of the new cases are linked to known outbreaks and were in quarantine throughout their entire infectious period.
Today is the first day since July 14 that Victoria’s local case figure has been in single-digits.
There are currently 205 active coronavirus cases in the state.
