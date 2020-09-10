COVID-19 latest: Regional Victoria poised for restriction easing as new case figure dips

Victoria has recorded an eighth consecutive day of new COVID-19 cases in double-digits.

Another 43 COVID-19 cases were detected in the past 24 hours.

It’s the second lowest figure recorded this week.

Sadly, another nine people have died with COVID-19, bringing Victoria’s pandemic death toll to 710.

The new deaths were people aged between their 50s and 90s.

Seven of the nine deaths are linked to aged care outbreaks.

The 14-day rolling average is currently sitting at 65.3 for metropolitan Melbourne and 4.7 for regional Victoria.

“Regional Victoria is poised to take at least a step and potentially two steps. We’ll have more to say about that next week,” Mr Andrews said while announcing the rolling totals.

In order to move to the second step of restriction easing on September 28, Melbourne must have a 14-day rolling average under 50.

There are currently 1336 active COVID-19 cases across the state, including 74 in regional Victoria.

There are 33 active cases in Colac (up by four from yesterday), 10 active cases in Geelong (up by one), two active cases in Bendigo (up by one) and no active cases in Ballarat.

Across the state, 140 people are in hospital with coronavirus. Of those, 12 are in intensive care, including eight on ventilators.

There have been 13,341 tests since yesterday.