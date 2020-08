COVID-19 latest: Victoria’s new case figure falls to double digits

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in Victoria has fallen to double digits for the first time since July 5.

The state has recorded 94 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

It comes after five consecutive days of new case figures below 150.

Sadly, another 18 people have died with coronavirus.

#COVID19VicData for 29 August, 2020. There were 94 new cases detected in Victoria yesterday, and we are sad to report 18 lives lost. More information will be available later today via our media release. pic.twitter.com/VqT7Ow6FJW — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 28, 2020



Victorian new cases this week:

August 23: 208

August 24: 116

August 25: 148

August 26: 149

August 27: 113

August 28: 113

TODAY: 94