COVID-19 latest: Victoria’s new case figure remains steady but deaths surge
Victoria has recorded its most deadly COVID-19 day in more than a week.
In the past 24 hours, 24 people have died with the virus.
It comes as Victoria recorded 149 new COVID-19 cases.
It’s the fifth day this week the new case figure has been in the 100s.
#COVID19VicData for 26 August, 2020.
149 new cases detected in Victoria yesterday. Sadly we report 24 lives lost – condolences to all those affected.
More information will be available later today. pic.twitter.com/xSrk67Q1AP
— VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 25, 2020
DAILY CASES THIS WEEK:
August 20: 240
August 21: 179
August 22: 182
August 23: 208
August 24: 116
August 25: 148
TODAY: 149
Leading Australian COVID-19 vaccine takes promising step forward