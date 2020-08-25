3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-19 latest: Victoria’s new..

COVID-19 latest: Victoria’s new case figure remains steady but deaths surge

20 mins ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Victoria has recorded its most deadly COVID-19 day in more than a week.

In the past 24 hours, 24 people have died with the virus.

It comes as Victoria recorded 149 new COVID-19 cases.

It’s the fifth day this week the new case figure has been in the 100s.

DAILY CASES THIS WEEK:
August 20: 240
August 21: 179
August 22: 182
August 23: 208
August 24: 116
August 25: 148
TODAY: 149

Leading Australian COVID-19 vaccine takes promising step forward

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332