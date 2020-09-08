3AW
COVID-19 latest: Victoria’s new case figure rises to three-day high

5 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Victoria has recorded 76 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

It’s the highest daily figure since Saturday, when 76 cases were also recorded.

Sadly, another 11 people have died with COVID-19.

Victoria’s death toll is now 694 since the pandemic began.

There are 196 Victorians in hospital with the coronavirus, 20 of those receiving intensive care.

In order for Melbourne to move to the second step of the lockdown easing road map on September 28, the average number of new cases recorded in Melbourne needs to be under 50 for 14 days.

It’s currently 74.5.

There were 16,686 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

