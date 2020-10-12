3AW
COVID-19 latest: Victoria’s new cases remain stubbornly high

43 mins ago
3AW News

Victoria has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

One person has died.

The 14-day rolling average for Melbourne is currently 10, with 13 mystery cases with an unknown source detected from September 27 to October 10.

In regional Victoria, the rolling 14-day average is 0.4.

THIS WEEK:
October 7: 6 new cases, 2 deaths
October 8: 11 new cases, 0 deaths
October 9: 11 new cases, 0 deaths
October 10: 14 new cases, 0 deaths
October 11: 12 new cases, 1 death
October 12: 15 new cases, 0 deaths
TODAY: 12 new cases, 1 death

 

