Two Melbourne primary schools closed after students test positive to COVID-19

Two primary schools in Melbourne are closed after students contracted COVID-19.

The Rumour File broke the news that two Pakenham Springs Primary School students from the same family have tested positive to coronavirus.

The school is currently undergoing thorough cleaning.

In a message from the school’s acting principal, Renee Cotterell, students and staff have been asked to stay home while contact tracing occurs.

Close contacts of the students will be contacted by the health department over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, two students at St Dominic’s Parish Primary School in Broadmeadows have also tested positive to COVID-19.

That school is also closed.

