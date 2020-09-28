COVID-19: Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average dips as Victoria records seven deaths

Victoria has recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Another seven people have died with coronavirus.

It takes the death toll in Victoria to 794 since the pandemic began.

There are 326 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

46 people are in hospital with COVID-19 in Victoria, six of those receiving intensive care.

Another 8226 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, a number Daniel Andrews described as “solid” during his daily press conference.

Melbourne’s rolling 14-day average has fallen again, to 18.2.

Meanwhile, regional Victoria’s 14-day rolling average remains stable at 0.6.

Today’s figure rounds out a week of new case numbers below 20.

NEW CASES IN THE PAST WEEK:

September 23: 15

September 24: 12

September 25: 14

September 26: 12

September 27: 16

September 28: 5

TODAY: 10