COVID-19: Melbourne’s rolling 14-day average dips below 10

Victoria has recorded just six new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

It’s the lowest daily increase in more than a week.

Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average has fallen to 9.9.

There were 12 cases with a mystery source in Melbourne from September 21 to October 4.

Another two people, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s, have died with the virus.

There are 16 Victorians in hospital with COVID-19, including two in intensive care.

There were 16,429 tests conducted yesterday.

There are 206 active cases across the state.

Of those, 26 are health workers, two are in regional Victoria, 58 are in aged care, and one is a disability care worker.

THE PAST WEEK:

September 30: 13 new cases, 4 deaths

October 1: 15 cases, 2 deaths

October 2: 7 cases, 2 deaths

October 3: 8 cases, 3 deaths

October 4: 12 cases, 1 death

October 5: 8 cases, 0 deaths

October 6: 15 cases, 1 death

TODAY: 6 cases, 2 deaths