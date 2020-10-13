COVID-19: New case figure falls to single-digits on most deadly day in a fortnight

Victoria’s daily COVID-19 figure has returned to single-digits.

There were seven new cases of coronavirus recorded in the past 24 hours.

Three are in Shepparton and the remaining four are in Melbourne.

Sadly, another five people have died with the virus, bringing the Victorian pandemic death toll to 816.

Today is the most deadly day since September 29.

Four of the five new deaths have been linked to aged care.

There are currently 182 active coronavirus cases, including three in Shepparton and five in Mitchell Shire. The remaining 174 cases are in metropolitan Melbourne.

Currently, 23 people are in hospital with coronavirus. None are in intensive care.

Another 16,061 tests were conducted yesterday.

THIS WEEK:

October 7: 6 new cases, 2 deaths

October 8: 11 new cases, 0 deaths

October 9: 11 new cases, 0 deaths

October 10: 14 new cases, 0 deaths

October 11: 12 new cases, 1 death

October 12: 15 new cases, 0 deaths

October 13: 12 new cases, 1 death

TODAY: 7 new cases, 5 deaths