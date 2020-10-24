‘Just not safe’: Premier delays easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne

The expected mid-week easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne has been delayed, but rules will be relaxed further in regional Victoria on Tuesday night.

It comes as Victoria recorded seven new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Six of the seven new cases are linked to the northern metropolitan cluster.

One new case is a health worker.

There are 100 active coronavirus cases across the state.

More than 12,000 tests were conducted overnight.

Premier Daniel Andrews said it is “just not safe” to ease restrictions in Melbourne in coming days.

“We had hoped today to be able to announce that metropolitan Melbourne would be able to take some significant steps,” he said.

“We’re not in a position to do that today because we have at least 1000 test results from that northern metropolitan outbreak in the labs.”

Mr Andrews said he “hopes to be able to make definitive announcements” in coming days.

Former health minister Jenny Mikakos has taken to Twitter to condemn the delay, describing it as “paralysis in decision-making”.

Vic has met the under 5 threshold which some thought was unachievable. This was a very cautious target. 6/7 of new cases are related to a known outbreak so the risk is manageable. The set reopening is gradual & safe so any delay is unnecessary. It’s paralysis in decision-making. — Jenny Mikakos #StayHomeSaveLives (@JennyMikakos) October 24, 2020

Some restrictions will be eased in regional Victoria at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

WHAT CHANGES IN REGIONAL VICTORIA FROM 11.59PM TUESDAY:

GYMS AND FITNESS STUDIOS: Can reopen for up to 20 patrons across two spaces (10 per space), with one person per eight square metres.

RELIGIOUS GATHERINGS: Up to 50 people plus one faith leader may gather outside, up to 20 people plus a faith leader may gather indoors.

FUNERALS: Up to 50 mourners may attend an outdoor funeral.

SPORT: Indoor non-contact sport for under 18s may resume.

POOLS: Indoor pools open for up to 20 swimmers of all ages.