COVID-19 numbers: Nursing home diagnosis in latest coronavirus cases

An aged care resident is among five new coronavirus cases in Victoria.

The patient is the second COVID-19 diagnosis to come from the HammondCare facility in Caulfield.

“The resident has been moved to separate building at that facility,” Minister James Merlino said today, confirming close contacts are being tested.

In a statement this morning, HammondCare said the resident who tested positive was tested a second time, and has returned a negative result.

In more positive news, three of the five new cases detected yesterday were from returning overseas travellers already in hotel isolation.

The other case came from routine testing, taking the total number of cases diagnosed in Victoria to 1610 total.

Of those, 1533 have recovered and 56 remain active cases.

It has also been revealed today that a teacher at a Melbourne school tested positive to coronavirus on Friday.

The teacher at Keilor Downs College, who was tested as part of the testing blitz on education workers, had not visited the school grounds, or come into close contact with anyone else at the school in the weeks prior to the positive diagnosis.

The school remains open.