Latest COVID-19 numbers: Victoria records lowest daily figure this month

There were 2700 coronavirus tests conducted in Victoria yesterday, but just one new COVID-19 case was confirmed.

The new case brings number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1302, of which, 1159 have recovered.

“The strategy is working,” Premier Daniel Andrews said while announcing the new figures.

There are 32 Victorians in hospital, including 13 in intensive care.

The state’s death toll remains at 14.

No one has died of COVID-19 in Victoria since last Saturday.

Sadly, in New South Wales today’s news isn’t so positive.

A seven week old baby boy is among the 29 new cases confirmed across the border today.