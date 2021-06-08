3AW
COVID-19 numbers: Victoria records one new local case

3 hours ago
Victoria recorded one new locally acquired COVID-19 case yesterday.

The single case has been linked to the existing outbreaks and has been in quarantine during their infectious period.

An announcement on restriction easing is expected today.

There were 28,485 test results received yesterday, and 19,533 vaccine doses administered.

