COVID-19 positive travellers evacuated from Melbourne hot hotel
All of the residents at the Holiday Inn on Flinders, a ‘hot’ hotel for returned travellers with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and those with symptoms of the virus, are being evacuated.
They being transferred by bus to the Pullman Albert Park hotel.
The first guest moved out of the hotel placed a garbage bag on their head as they were escorted to a bus by a quarantine worker.
Today reporter Christine Ahern says all residents at the hotel will be moved due to water damage at the hot hotel on Flinders Lane.
“There was a sprinkler system which was activated without a fire occurring on Saturday, resulting to water damage to four of the eight floors of the hotel,” she told Ross and Russel.
“As a result of that water damage will today be transported … which will be a big logistical effort given this is a hot hotel.”
Image: 9News