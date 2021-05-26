COVID-19 preparedness chair takes aim at South Australia’s quarantine program

Victoria’s current COVID-19 outbreak was sparked by a Wollert man who contracted the virus while in quarantine in South Australia.

The outbreak now threatens to plunge Melbourne into lockdown.

Chair of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness, Jane Halton, says she’s “disappointed” with the South Australian system.

“I am actually really alarmed that all the lessons which have now been implemented in the Victorian quarantine arrangements — machines that give you negative pressure inside rooms, sometimes having people not even next door to each other, really staggered opening of doors, mask-wearing, etc — it certainly appears that all that really best practice may not have bene implemented here and frankly I’m disappointed,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“We shouldn’t be learning these lessons over and over again … We should be learning them once and then implementing these changes.”

