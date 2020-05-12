Restrictions eased in Victoria: What you can do TODAY

Victorians have the chance to see extended family and friends for the first time in weeks today after social distancing restrictions were finally eased at midnight.

Each household is now allowed to host up to five guests, along with the home’s normal residents.

Outdoor gatherings being permitted with up to 10 people.

Social distancing is recommended at all time and Premier Daniel Andrews says the easing is “not an invitation to have a dinner party every night”.

The number of people at weddings has been increased to 10, while 20 mourners can attend indoor funerals, or 30 people if the service is held outdoors.

Meanwhile, anglers have already dropped a line and golfers have hit the greens.

Noel Denver, 84, was among the first to take to Ringwood Golf Course this morning, well before the sun had risen.

There were several anglers at Kerferd Road Pier at Albert Park.

He says he understands the need for the restrictions, but it’s been frustrating.

“I’ve been playing golf all my life and to stop voluntarily is alright, but to be forced to stop is a pain the arse,” he said.