COVID-19 restrictions: What’s expected to change in Melbourne on Sunday

Premier Daniel Andrews will announce the next step of COVID-19 restriction easing in Melbourne on Sunday.

On the back of a week with no new COVID-19 cases, Mr Andrews says the changes will be “really significant”.

The Premier says he will also “map out some further steps” for the next phases of restriction easing in Victoria.

Here’s what’s expected to change at 11.59PM on Sunday, as set out in the state government’s reopening roadmap.

WHAT’S EXPECTED TO CHANGE:

TRAVEL: The 25km travel limit and the ring of steel are expected to be ditched.

HOSPITALITY: May seat 40 indoors and 70 outoors, subject to density quotas.

HOME GATHERINGS: Changes ‘to be advised’.

GYMS AND FITNESS STUDIOS: Reopen for up to 20 people across two spaces (maximum of 10 per space), subject to the one person per 8 square metre rule.

INDOOR SPORT: Non contact indoor sport for under 18s may return, one parent, guardian or carer may attend as a spectator where necessary.

INDOOR POOLS: May reopen to 20 patrons, subject to a density quota of one person per 4 metres square.

LIBRARIES: Reopen to up to 20 people, with no more than 10 in a space, subject to density quotas.

RELIGIOUS GATHERINGS:

INDOORS: Up to 20 people, plus one faith leader may gather for religious reasons

Up to 20 people, plus one faith leader may gather for religious reasons OUTDOORS: Up to 50 people, plus one faith leader permitted to gather

FUNERALS: Outdoors only. Capacity increases to 50 mourners, infants under 12 months not included in limit.

ELECTRONIC GAMING: Can resume with venues operating at 25 per cent of indoor patron cap.