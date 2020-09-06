COVID-19 road maps: Victoria’s reopening plans revealed

Premier Daniel Andrews has revealed Victoria’s COVID-19 road maps.

It comes as the state recorded 63 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily figure since June 28.

Sadly, another five people have died.

All five deaths are linked to aged care.

Announcing the state’s re-opening plans, Premier Daniel Andrews warned “you can’t run out of lockdown”.

“If we open up too fast then we have a very high likelihood … that we’re not really opening up at all, we’re just beginning a third wave,” he said.

“I want a Christmas that is a close to normal as possible and these steps are the only way we will get to that point.”

MELBOURNE

WHAT CHANGES FROM SEPTEMBER 13

Curfew eased to 9pm to 5am

Two people or a household can meet outdoors for two hours maximum. Exercise may be split into a maximum of two sessions per day.

People who live alone or are single parents may nominate one visitor who may come to their home

Playgrounds reopen

Weddings for compassionate reasons only, maximum of five people including the couple and celebrant

Up to 10 people may attend a funeral (babies under one year not included in person limit)

SECOND STEP: WHAT CHANGES FROM SEPTEMBER 28 (if Melbourne case rate over previous 14 days averages at 30 to 50 cases)

9pm to 5am curfew remains

Four reasons to leave home – to buy food or essentials, for care or caregiving, for exercise or for work if you can’t do it from home

Melburnians must not travel more than 5km from home, unless they have a permitted worker permit

Up to five people from two households can meet outdoors for social interactions (children under one year are not counted in the person limit)

Childcare and early education reopens

Prep to Grade Two, VCE/VCAL and specialist schools return to onsite learning for term four, other grades continue remote learning

Essential retail only with others for click and collect

Outdoor playgrounds and outdoor pools reopen

Outdoor personal training allowed for up to two people per trainer

Weddings allowed for compassionate reasons with up to five people including couple and celebrant

Outdoor religious gatherings of up to five people plus one faith leader allowed

THIRD STEP: WHAT CHANGES FROM OCTOBER 26 (if statewide case rate over previous 14 days averages at <5 and <5 cases with unknown source statewide total in past 14 days)

No curfew

No restrictions on reasons to leave home or distances travelled

Up to 10 people may gather outside

‘Household bubbles’ – up to five visitors may visit your home from another nominated household

Potential staged return to onsite learning for Grade 3 to 10.

Hospitality to allow dining in with limitations including offering predominately outdoor dining, a 10 person group limit and density limits

All retail open is except personal care

Hairdressers reopen (but beauty/personal care do not)

Private real estate inspections may resume by appointment, outdoor auctions allowed with gathering limits

Outdoor contact and non-contact sport for under 18s allowed, outdoor non-contact sport for adults allowed

Outdoor skateparks and fitness open for up to 10 people

Weddings allowed with up to 10 people, including the couple and celebrant

Up to 20 mourners allowed at funerals (babies under one year not included in person limit)

Outdoor religious gatherings for up to 10 people plus a faith leader allowed

Outdoor entertainment venues and events may reopen, subject to pre-approved plans

Accommodation reopens with caps

LAST STEP: WHAT CHANGES FROM NOVEMBER 23 (if there are no new Victoria-wide cases for 14 days)

No restrictions on leaving home

Up to 50 people may gather outdoors

Up to 20 visitors may gather at a home

Potential staged return to onsite learning for Grade 3 to 10

Adult education returns onsite

Continue working from home if you can

Hospitality to allow indoor dining for groups of no more than 20, with no more than 50 patrons. Outdoor dining subject to density quotas.

All retail open

Real estate inspections and auctions may return

No exercise restrictions. All exercise facilities may reopen with safety measures in place

Organised contact sport resumes for all ages with spectator limits.

Weddings allowed with up to 50 people

Up to 50 people may attend funerals (infants under 12 months excluded from person limit)

Public worship can resume in outdoor or indoor settings subject to density limits

Galleries, museums and other entertainment venues open with some restrictions

Interstate travel allowed

Accommodation reopens fully

COVID NORMAL: WHEN THERE ARE NO NEW CASES STATE-WIDE FOR 28 DAYS

No restrictions on leaving home

No restrictions on public gatherings but organisers encouraged to keep attendee records

No restrictions on home gatherings but organisers encouraged to keep attendee records

Phased return to onsite working for workers who have been working at home

No restrictions on community sport or spectators

No attendee limits on weddings, funerals or religious gatherings but organisers must keep records of attendees

Interstate travel allowed

Entertainment venues open with safety measures and record keeping

REGIONAL VICTORIA

SECOND STEP: FROM 11.59PM ON SEPTEMBER 13

Four reasons to leave home – to buy food or essentials, for care or caregiving, for exercise, or for work if you can’t do it from home

Up to five people from a maximum of two households may gather outside (babies under 12 months not included in person limit)

People who live alone or are single parents may nominate one visitor who may come to their home

Staged return to onsite learning for all students in term four

Retail opens with density restrictions

Outdoor playgrounds and outdoor pools reopen

Outdoor religious gatherings (not ceremonies) of up to five people plus one faith leader allowed

THIRD STEP: WHEN REGIONAL VICTORIA REACHES FEWER THAN FIVE NEW CASES PER DAY (average over a 14 day period) & zero cases with an unknown source in past 14 days

No restrictions on reasons to leave home or distance Victorians may travel, but social distancing remains

Up to 10 people may gather outside

‘Household bubbles’ – up to five visitors may visit your home from another nominated household

Hospitality to allow dining in with limitations including: predominately outdoor dining, a 10 person group limit and density limits

Private real estate inspections resume by appointment only. Outdoor auctions allowed, subject to gathering limits

Outdoor contact and non-contact sport for under 18s allowed, outdoor non-contact sport for adults allowed

Outdoor skateparks and outdoor fitness open for up to 10 people

Weddings allowed with up to 10 people plus a faith leader

Funerals allowed with up to 20 people (not including infants under 12 months)

Outdoor religious gatherings for up to 10 people plus a faith leader are allowed. Facilities reopen for private worship for households or social bubbles

Interstate travel allowed across other areas in ‘Third Step’

Accommodation opens with caps

LAST STEP: WHEN THERE ARE NO NEW CASES (VICTORIA-WIDE) FOR 14 DAYS

No restrictions on leaving home but social distancing must remain

Up to 50 people may gather outdoors

Up to 20 visitors allowed at a home

Adult education returns onsite

Continue working from home if you can

Hospitality to allow indoor dining for groups of no more than 20, with no more than 50 patrons. Outdoor dining subject to density quotas.

No exercise restrictions. All exercise facilities may reopen with safety measures in place.

Organised contact sport resumes for all ages with spectator limits.

Real estate inspections and auctions may return

Weddings allowed with up to 50 people

Up to 50 people may attend funerals

Public worship can resume in outdoor or indoor settings subject to density limits

Galleries, museums and other entertainment venues open with some restrictions

Interstate travel allowed

Accommodation reopens fully

Indoor and outdoor venues

COVID NORMAL: WHEN THERE ARE NO NEW CASES STATE-WIDE FOR 28 DAYS