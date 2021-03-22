COVID-19 RULES RELAXED: Here’s what changes in Victoria on Friday

Victoria’s COVID-19 restrictions will be eased at 6pm on Friday.

It comes as the state today recorded its 25th consecutive day without a locally-transmitted case of COVID-19.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says it’s “entirely appropriate that we make these changes”.

“The recommendations that we make around wearing masks, around wearing hygiene, around getting tested, they are recommendations that will persist for some time,” he said.

Going forward, the Services Vic app or a government API-linked digital system for electronic record keeping must be used by businesses required to record attendance. There is a 28-day amnesty before this becomes mandatory.

WHAT CHANGES AT 6PM ON FRIDAY:

MASKS: Must be carried at all times but no longer required in retail settings. Still mandatory on public transport, in taxis and ride share cars, at airports and in sensitive settings like aged care and hospitals

PRIVATE GATHERINGS: Up to 100 people may gather at a private residence (up from the previous limit of 30 people)

PUBLIC GATHERINGS: Up to 200 poeple may gather in public spaces (up from the previous limit of 100)

ENTERTAINMENT VENUES: Indoor non-seated entertainment venues increase from 50 per cent capacity to 75 per cent capacity, with a limit of 1000 people per space. Dancefloors move to the same density limit as the rest of the venue

CASINOS, KAROKE + NIGHTCLUBS: Move from 1 person per 4sqm to one person per 2sqm

WEDDINGS: No maximum attendee caps indoors or outdoors. Home gathering limit applies if held at a private residence.

FUNERALS: No maximum attendee caps indoors or outdoors.

GYMS + SPORT: No limits on class sizes for outdoor or indoor physical recreation or fitness classes and unstaffed gyms move from density limit of 1 person per 8sqm to 1 person per 4 sqm

OFFICES: 75 per cent office capacity cap on workers lifted for both private and public sectors

FOOTY: Crowds increase to 75 per cent capacity for Round 2 (including Thursday night)

ACCOMMODATION: Bookings restricted to private gathering limit

Press PLAY below for more.