COVID-19 scare at a Melbourne aged care home as Victoria records 14 new local cases

Victoria recorded 14 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.

All of the cases have been linked to known outbreaks.

Ten of the 14 new cases were in isolation for their entire infectious period.

There’s been a COVID-19 scare at an aged care facility in Melbourne’s west.

A resident has been returned to the mewacare John Atchison Centre at Hoppers Crossing after a stay in hospital, while potentially infectious.

An initial test result last night has come back negative but the 101-bed centre has been placed in lockdown as a precaution.

Meanwhile, a handful of new exposure sites were added to the Health Department’s list yesterday night.

The list is now nearing 400 exposure sites.