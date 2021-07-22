3AW
COVID-19 scare at a Melbourne aged care home as Victoria records 14 new local cases

10 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
coronavirus

Victoria recorded 14 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.

All of the cases have been linked to known outbreaks.

Ten of the 14 new cases were in isolation for their entire infectious period.


There’s been a COVID-19 scare at an aged care facility in Melbourne’s west.

A resident has been returned to the mewacare John Atchison Centre at Hoppers Crossing after a stay in hospital, while potentially infectious.

An initial test result last night has come back negative but the 101-bed centre has been placed in lockdown as a precaution.

Meanwhile, a handful of new exposure sites were added to the Health Department’s list yesterday night.

The list is now nearing 400 exposure sites.

SEE THE FULL LIST OF EXPOSURE SITES HERE

News
