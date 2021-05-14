3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-19 taskforce to establish ‘psychological..

COVID-19 taskforce to establish ‘psychological runaway’ to re-opening

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for COVID-19 taskforce to establish ‘psychological runaway’ to re-opening

A COVID-19 taskforce has been established to manage Australia’s re-opening to the rest of the world.

It says it’s time for the country to overcome fears of opening borders and to speed up the vaccination process.

The taskforce has created a 58-page report which details how it should work.

Mark Rigotti is chair of the taskforce and told Neil Mitchell it was time for Australia to start living with COVID-19, rather than avoiding it.

He said Australia needed a “psychological runaway” to reopening and it could be achieved within “three to four” months.

“What does that mean? If you’re threatened, all you want is safety,” Mr Rigotti said.

“But once you’ve got safety you can actually start thinking about the future, rather than today.”

He said the national cabinet should be in charge of how Australia approaches the matter.

“It’s not a stable situation and we don’t have the benefit of sending an expert team off for five years and thinking about it to the last degree.”

Press PLAY below to hear his argument

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332