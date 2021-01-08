Testing chief advises Victorians against travelling anywhere in Queensland

Victoria’s COVID-19 testing chief has advised Victorians to reconsider travel to any part of Queensland as the state grapples with a COVID-19 case.

Greater Brisbane had been declared a hotspot after the new, more transmissible strain of the UK-based virus was detected in a quarantine hotel cleaner.

Greater Brisbane will go into hard lockdown for three days while contact tracers work to establish who the case came into contact with.

COVID-19 Response Commander Jeroen Weimar said Victorians who can return home, should do so sooner rather than later.

“If you are in greater Brisbane, stay there,” he told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

“At this point, there is no closure of other parts of Queensland.

“My advice would be start making plans to come home [if you are in other parts of Queensland] unless you intend to be up there for a significant period of time.

“I would not be planning a trip to Queensland at this time. Let’s see how this case develops over the next few days.”

Anyone who has arrived from Brisbane since January 2 needs to get tested immediately and isolate until Monday, when a further assessment will be made.

