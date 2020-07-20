COVID-19 to change the way we live forever, according to planning authority

The coronavirus pandemic will change the way we live forever, according to Victoria’s planning authority.

We can expect a resurgence of neighbourhood shopping strips, while office life with “thousands” of employees in buildings will become a thing of the past as people favour working from home and maintaining social distance as much as possible.

Bill Kusznirczuk, Deputy Chair of the Victorian Planning Authority, told 3AW Mornings international travel “wouldn’t be the same again” as Australians would begin to favour holidaying locally.

Apartment blocks and high density living will also be shunned, completely at odds with pre-COVID-19 trends.

“It will be a gamechanger, Neil,” Mr Kusznirczuk said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW