COVID-19 tracing debacle: Workplace not contacted for six days after worker tested positive

Victoria’s contact tracing system is struggling to cope with the surge in coronavirus cases, and it’s putting workers at risk.

At a manufacturing company in Melbourne’s north, a worker was tested for COVID-19 on July 16.

He returned a positive test five days later, on July 22.

But his workplace still hasn’t been contacted by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

Deborah, the HR manager at the company, contacted Neil Mitchell about the debacle.

She says the business has had to take it upon themselves to carry out contact tracing, after receiving no help from the DHHS and WorkSafe, despite making calls to both authorities.

“We were very concerned,” she said.

“We had to … identify the close contacts, ask them to stay home and ask them to self-isolate.

“We’ve asked our people … to be retested, and now when they go to the testing station they’re being told ‘No, you shouldn’t unless you’ve got a letter from DHHS’.

“They haven’t been contacted by DHHS!

“They’ve had no support.”

Since Neil Mitchell spoke to Deborah on air, she has received a call from the health department.

