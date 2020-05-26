COVID-19 trial participant explains why he volunteered for vaccine jab

More than 100 people in Melbourne will today take part in Australia’s first human trial for a coronavirus vaccine.

The medical trial is testing a drug manufactured by US Biotech company Novovax, one of more than 100 possible vaccines being developed around the world.

Human trials to test another vaccine developed by Australian company, Vaxine, are also set to begin in Adelaide in coming weeks.

Army veteran and Flinders University student, Chris Turner, has volunteered for the Adelaide trial.

He admitted he’s “a little bit” worried about volunteering, but he’s doing it for a good cause.

“I can sense the anxiety in the community around me and I feel like it will quell some of that,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I don’t think I’m getting paid for this.”

It’s not the first time Mr Turner has volunteered for a vaccine trial, he also took part in a swine flu drug trial run by Vaxine.

“I’m confident they won’t put me into a situation that puts me at risk without me knowing about it,’ Mr Turner said.

“I know it sounds a bit strange!”

Press PLAY below for more.