3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-19 vaccine take-up crucial to ‘..

COVID-19 vaccine take-up crucial to ‘get rid of restrictions’ in Victoria

35 mins ago
3aw mornings
Article image for COVID-19 vaccine take-up crucial to ‘get rid of restrictions’ in Victoria

Victoria’s COVID-19 testing commander says restrictions of some form will remain in place until an overwhelming majority of Victorians have been vaccinated against the virus.

Speaking on 3AW Mornings, Jeroen Weimar was asked for his thoughts on research showing a significant chunk of the population were still unsure about getting the vaccination.

He isn’t too concerned.

“I think people will overwhelmingly do the right thing because they recognise that it’s not just about us, as individuals, it’s about us as a wider community,” Mr Weimar said.

“I may not feel I need to use it for myself, but I also need to protect the wider community so we can get rid of these restrictions.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332