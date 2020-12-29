COVID-19 vaccine take-up crucial to ‘get rid of restrictions’ in Victoria

Victoria’s COVID-19 testing commander says restrictions of some form will remain in place until an overwhelming majority of Victorians have been vaccinated against the virus.

Speaking on 3AW Mornings, Jeroen Weimar was asked for his thoughts on research showing a significant chunk of the population were still unsure about getting the vaccination.

He isn’t too concerned.

“I think people will overwhelmingly do the right thing because they recognise that it’s not just about us, as individuals, it’s about us as a wider community,” Mr Weimar said.

“I may not feel I need to use it for myself, but I also need to protect the wider community so we can get rid of these restrictions.”

