3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why a doctor has ‘reservations’..

Why a doctor has ‘reservations’ about some medical professionals giving out COVID-19 jab

53 mins ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Why a doctor has ‘reservations’ about some medical professionals giving out COVID-19 jab

As Australia moves closer to dispensing COVID-19 vaccines, debate has ignited about who should be allowed to administer the jabs.

Nurses are pushing for permission to dispense COVID-19 vaccinations at general practices, to ease the burden on doctors, while pharmacists may also be permitted to administer them.

Emergency physician and former AMA Victoria vice-president, Dr Stephen Parnis, says he has “no problem” with the proposal for nurses to give the vaccines.

But he has “more reservations” about pharmacists administering vaccines.

“The pharmacists … only started doing it recently and it’s always been a question of what levels of expertise and training they’ve had for when things don’t go smoothly,” he told Ross and Russel.

“But, as I said, you’ve got 50 million doses to give out here.

“When you’re trying to give two doses to 25 million people you need all hands on deck!

“It’s so important … because vaccination is the only thing that’s going to change the game.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332