COVID-19 vaccines: Chemists get green light to give jab but start date remains unclear

Pharmacists have been given approval to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Victoria.

But it’s still unclear when they’ll actually begin giving the jab.

The Herald Sun reports the start date for pharmacy vaccines is “expected within months”.

Director of Chemist Warehouse, Mario Tascone, says he doesn’t know when pharmacies will receive doses of the vaccine.

“I don’t know what the hold up is,” he said.

“I think it’s got to do with the stock situation.

“We’re ready to go. We’re like the super-sub waiting to be thrown onto the field.

“We’re just waiting for our turn. We’ve been ready for ages.”

