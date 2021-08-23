COVID-19: All mystery cases accounted for as Victoria records 50 new local cases

Victoria recorded 50 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.

Of the new cases, only 11 were in quarantine for their entire infectious period.

In the tweet reporting the figures this morning, there were 10 cases which were not yet linked to known outbreaks.

They’ve all now been linked to known cases — four are linked to the Altona North/Wyndham outbreak, three are linked to the Carlton/Fitzroy North outbreak, two are linked to Thomastown and one is linked to Southbank.

Today’s new cases:

Seven linked to Shepparton

Six associated with the My Centre childcare centre in Broadmeadows

12 linked to the Newport/Altona North/Wyndham outbreak

Six associated with day 13 tests around original Hobsons Bay cluster

Two linked to the Royal Children’s Hospital ophthalmologist

Four linked to the Royal Melbourne Hospital

Three known household contacts of previous cases

There were 48,424 test results received yesterday and 29,810 vaccine doses administered.

There are currently 34 people in Victorian hospitals with COVID-19. Nine are in intensive care and seven are on ventilators.