3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 3AW online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-19: All mystery cases accounted..

COVID-19: All mystery cases accounted for as Victoria records 50 new local cases

11 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for COVID-19: All mystery cases accounted for as Victoria records 50 new local cases

Victoria recorded 50 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.

Of the new cases, only 11 were in quarantine for their entire infectious period.

In the tweet reporting the figures this morning, there were 10 cases which were not yet linked to known outbreaks.

They’ve all now been linked to known cases —  four are linked to the Altona North/Wyndham outbreak, three are linked to the Carlton/Fitzroy North outbreak, two are linked to Thomastown and one is linked to Southbank.

Today’s new cases:

  • Seven linked to Shepparton
  • Six associated with the My Centre childcare centre in Broadmeadows
  • 12 linked to the Newport/Altona North/Wyndham outbreak
  • Six associated with day 13 tests around original Hobsons Bay cluster
  • Two linked to the Royal Children’s Hospital ophthalmologist
  • Four linked to the Royal Melbourne Hospital
  • Three known household contacts of previous cases

There were 48,424 test results received yesterday and 29,810 vaccine doses administered.

There are currently 34 people in Victorian hospitals with COVID-19. Nine are in intensive care and seven are on ventilators.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332