COVID-19: ‘Huge’ testing day as Victoria’s brief run of zero-case days ends
Victoria’s short-lived run of no new COVID-19 cases has come to an end.
The state has recorded two new coronavirus cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours.
It comes after two zero-case days, and eight consecutive days of no deaths.
Announcing today’s figures, Daniel Andrews said both of the deaths, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s, are “from some weeks ago”.
Both are linked to aged care.
Today’s two new cases are both close conducts of existing positive cases.
Mr Andrews said they have been in isolation at home and “are no risk to public health”.
There are currently 80 active cases across the state.
There was a strong testing turnout yesterday, with 24,673 COVID-19 tests conducted.
“That is a huge number,” the Premier said.
THIS WEEK:
October 22: 5 new cases, 0 deaths
October 23: 1 new case, 0 deaths
October 24: 7 new cases, 0 deaths
October 25: 7 new cases, 0 deaths
October 26: 0 new cases, 0 deaths
October 27: 0 new cases, 0 deaths`
TODAY: 2 new cases, 2 deaths
