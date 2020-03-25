COVID-19 latest: Victoria records first two coronavirus deaths

FIRST with ROSS & JOHN

Coronavirus has claimed its first victims in Victoria.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer, Dr Brett Sutton, had revealed two Victorian men aged in their 70s died from COVID-19 overnight.

“They were confirmed cases of coronavirus and this is what coronavirus does,” Dr Sutton, told 3AW’s Ross and John.

It comes as 52 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Victoria, bringing the statewide total to 520 cases.

The national COVID-19 death toll now stands at 11.

Dr Sutton urged Victorians to heed advice to practice social distancing now, and stay home wherever possible.

“I urge people to understand that the things that you do today will change the course of this in coming weeks,” he said.

“We all know someone who is elderly, or who has high blood pressure, or diabetes, or lung, or heart disease.

“We should reflect on how we love those people and we should think about that across the board.”

Australian per capita testing rates are nearing those in South Korea, which has been praised for its approach to targeting COVID-19.

“We’re all doing a great amount of testing, 10 or 20 times the US per capita,” Dr Sutton said.

