Health Minister’s message to Victorians as state records another day with no new COVID-19 cases

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley has praised the people of Victoria, as the state recorded a fourth consecutive day with no new coronavirus cases and no COVID-19 deaths.

There are now just 38 active cases of COVID-19 across the state.

“This is a substantial achievement,” Mr Foley said at today’s COVID-19 press conference.

“The message that I have for the people of Victoria is: Of course, reflect and enjoy today … but the price of a COVID-safe summer is eternal vigilance when it comes to following the rules, making sure that we wear masks, making sure that we stay socially distanced and safe, sanitise, wash our hands, congregate in groups of no more than 10 outdoors.

“Making sure that Victorians are safe, stay safe, and stay open, is our shared challenge over the weeks and months to come.

“I’m sure that having sacrificed so much Victorians will continue that effort.”

There are currently two people in Victorian hospitals with coronavirus.

Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average remains unchanged at 1.9.

There were two cases in Melbourne with an unknown source from October 18 to 31.

Regional Victoria has not recorded any new cases in the past fortnight.

There were 12,841 tests conducted yesterday.

THIS WEEK:

October 28: 2 new cases, 2 deaths

October 29: 3 new cases, 0 deaths

October 30: 1 new case, 0 deaths

October 31: 0 new cases, 0 deaths

November 1: 0 new cases, 0 deaths

November 2: 0 new cases, 0 deaths

TODAY: 0 new cases, 0 deaths

