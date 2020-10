COVID-19: Victoria records best day since June

Victoria has recorded fewer new coronavirus cases today than on any day since June.

The state has recorded just two new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

It’s the lowest daily case number since June 8.

No one has died with coronavirus.

There are 157 active cases in Victoria.

14 Victorians are in hospital with COVID-19. None are receiving intensive care.

16,381 tests were processed in the past 24 hours.

Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average is 8.7. There were 17 cases with an unknown source in Melbourne from September 30 to October 13.

Regional Victoria’s 14-day rolling average is 0.6.

THIS WEEK:

October 10: 14 new cases, 0 deaths

October 11: 12 new cases, 1 death

October 12: 15 new cases, 0 deaths

October 13: 12 new cases, 1 death

October 14: 7 new cases, 5 deaths

October 15: 6 new cases, 0 deaths

TODAY: 2 new cases, 0 deaths