COVID-19: Victoria’s daily case figure rises as mystery cases dip

Victoria has recorded four new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, but two of those may be false positives.

They are being treated as positives out of caution, but more testing is underway to determine whether those two people actually have COVID-19.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths recorded.

There are 80 active cases of the coronavirus in Victoria, with five people in hospital.

None of those people are receiving intensive care.

Another 23,583 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

Melbourne’s mystery case number has fallen by half since yesterday, with two cases with an unknown source recorded from October 14 to 27.

Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average is 2.6.

THIS WEEK:

October 24: 7 new cases, 0 deaths

October 25: 7 new cases, 0 deaths

October 26: 0 new cases, 0 deaths

October 27: 0 new cases, 0 deaths`

October 28: 2 new cases, 2 deaths

October 29: 3 new cases, 0 deaths

TODAY: 4 new cases, 0 deaths