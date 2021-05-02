3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-19: When Australia is expected..

COVID-19: When Australia is expected to reach herd immunity

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for COVID-19: When Australia is expected to reach herd immunity

At the current vaccination rate, Deutsche Bank research reveals Australia won’t reach herd immunity until late December.

Head of Griffith University’s Infectious Diseases and Immunology program, Professor Nigel McMillan, says Australia may not even reach that milestone, unless vaccine uptake increases.

It’s estimated about 60 to 70 per cent of the population must be vaccinated for herd immunity to occur.

“At the rate we’re going we won’t even get it to that,” Professor McMillan told Ross and Russel.

“There are some pundits who say we’ll never reach herd immunity because of, basically, the way this virus works and the various variants that come around.

“There are others who say we should be able to reach herd immunity and eventually this virus becomes a bit like the flu.”

Professor McMillan says once Australia reaches herd immunity there will be no need to fear international travel.

“International travel really opens up when we, as a country, have heard immunity, because it doesn’t matter whether people come back with the virus,” he said.

“It won’t spread around our community, it won’t cause death and serious illness, it might cause some mild infections but once again it’s like the flu.”

Press PLAY below to hear more from Professor McMillan

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332