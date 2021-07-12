COVID-positive Sydney removalists visited Victoria while infectious

Two removalists from Sydney have tested positive to COVID-19 and they spent a night in Victoria while infectious.

The Sydney residents stayed in Victoria on July 8 before driving to South Australia on July 9.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley says they “visited households in Victoria as part of their work”.

“There will be, undoubtedly, both exposure sites and quarantining to result from that,” he said.

The removalist are believed to have travelled down the Hume Highway and done work at multiple properties in Melbourne before continuing on to South Australia.

The worker got tested for COVID in NSW on Saturday and returned a positive test on Sunday.

A second worker is also now believed to have tested positive.

Two households are in isolation in Victoria as a result following contact with the workers.

Meanwhile, two members of a family who returned from Sydney earlier this month and returned a negative test have now returned positive tests.

Thankfully, all four family members have been in isolation at home because they’d returned from a red zone.

Testing commander Jeroen Weimar said it highlighted the importance of the zoning systems.

“It is so important you follow the right isolation protocols,” he said.