3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

COVID protocols for return to school revealed

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for COVID protocols for return to school revealed

With only a week to go until school returns there has been some confusion from parents and teachers over when the state government would update guidelines for COVID protocols at school.

Deputy Secretary of the Department of Education and Training David Howse has told Neil Mitchell the latest update went out today.

“We’ve been providing operation advice to schools regularly, and they’ve been updated regularly,” he said

Neil Mitchell cleared up some of the points that had been worrying parents.

  • Students over the age of 12 will not be required to wear a mask at school.
  • Hand sanitizer will be freely available and students will be encouraged to use it.
  • Social distancing where practical.
  • Full return to sports, contact and non-contact.
  • There’s no limit on drop-offs or pick-ups, however if parents are on site for more than 15 minutes they will be asked to provide details.

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332