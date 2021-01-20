COVID protocols for return to school revealed

With only a week to go until school returns there has been some confusion from parents and teachers over when the state government would update guidelines for COVID protocols at school.

Deputy Secretary of the Department of Education and Training David Howse has told Neil Mitchell the latest update went out today.

“We’ve been providing operation advice to schools regularly, and they’ve been updated regularly,” he said

Neil Mitchell cleared up some of the points that had been worrying parents.

Students over the age of 12 will not be required to wear a mask at school.

Hand sanitizer will be freely available and students will be encouraged to use it.

Social distancing where practical.

Full return to sports, contact and non-contact.

There’s no limit on drop-offs or pick-ups, however if parents are on site for more than 15 minutes they will be asked to provide details.

